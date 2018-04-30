Menu
‘He’s lost all credibility’: community reacts to emails saga

Hayden Johnson
19th Nov 2015 6:00 AM
AN INVESTIGATION will be launched by the Department of Local Government into Councillor Darren Everard's "misleading" conduct, after he admitted to fabricating four emails.

A Chronicle investigation revealed Cr Everard authored four emails using the aliases "John", "Chris Dyson" and "Renee Dyson".

The sports councillor confessed to the Chronicle that he falsely formulated the emails.

An initial assessment by the Fraser Coast Regional Council's chief executive officer found the matter should be dealt with by the Department of Local Government.

The confession has trashed Cr Everard's credibility among some of the region's sporting groups.

Hervey Bay Seagulls will throw away a letter of support signed by Cr Everard for the club's bid to host a top-level Rugby League game (more on page 28).

Seagulls' president Nathan McGrath said the club hopes to secure a Queensland Rugby League Country Week game next year.

"We have a letter of support from council obviously signed by Darren - (we're) not particularly keen on using that one at the moment," he said.

While Mr McGrath said Cr Everard's signature was not likely to raise eyebrows at Queensland Rugby League, he preferred to keep it off.

"I'd just rather not have the name on there - he's lost all credibility," Mr McGrath said.

"He's a decent bloke but it's an error of judgement - it's a pretty big one."

The Seagulls will now secure a new letter of support from the council.

Fraser Coast Mayor Gerard O'Connell said it would be investigated by the State Government.

Cr Everard did not respond to the Chronicle's calls.

