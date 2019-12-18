He’s back: 2GB re-signs Chris Smith after Price exit

Just six months after he was dumped from 2GB’s afternoon shift, Chris Smith is returning with the news confirmed days after Steve Price’s axing.

Just six months after he was dumped from 2GB’s afternoon shift, Chris Smith is returning with the news confirmed days after Steve Price’s axing.

What a difference a couple of months - and new management - makes in radio land.

Chris Smith has been brought back into the fold at Macquarie Media Limited's 2GB station less than six months after being axed from his afternoon shift at the market leading broadcaster.

Chris Smith receives a tattoo of a bunny live on air after the Rabbitohs NRL grand final win. Picture Craig Greenhill

Smith, 57, will return to 2GB and Brisbane station 4BC in 2020 as its new weekends presenter, as well as the go-to fill in for breakfast radio king Alan Jones.

"To return to Macquarie Media in this capacity is the perfect fit for me now that I have TV shows to host at Sky News," said Smith, who hosts Sky News shows Chris Smith Tonight and Chris Smith & Friends.

"It's a great thrill to be asked back and an honour to be tasked with filling in for the great Alan Jones once again in the prime breakfast shift.

Ross Greenwood announced last week he’s taking a year off to travel.

"As for the weekends, bring it on. It'll be a mix of breaking news, compelling issues, great lifestyle information and a stack of fun, with some of my great radio friends."

Smith was spectacularly dumped in July when former Macquarie Media chief executive Adam Lang moved to replace him in the 12pm to 3pm weekday slot with Steve Price.

Price of course was himself axed just a few days ago as new management, led by Tom Malone, at Macquarie freshened up the line-up with Deb Knight to step into that shift.

Ross Greenwood also last week was announced to have hung up his headphones at 2GB, replaced by business journalist Brooke Corte.

New faces … Deb Knight will host the 12-3pm timeslot. Picture: Dylan Robinson

Macquarie head of content Greg Byrnes said Smith's weekend show would be a mix of news, opinion, lifestyle and entertainment.

The show will run Saturday and Sunday morning's from 9am starting January 18.

"I'm very pleased Chris is coming back to 2GB," said Byrnes. "He's loved by our listeners and knows how to create great radio. Chris's weekend show will be a mix of news, opinion, lifestyle and entertainment."

Steve Price also parted ways with 2GB last week. Picture: Damian Shaw