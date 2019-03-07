He's a stand out in the community

Mitchell Harvey won the Scouts NSW/ACT Youth Development Award at the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

IF you're ever in trouble in the water on the Northern Beaches, rest assured, there will be an outstanding crew there to help.

At just 23-years-old, Mitchell Harvey is the deputy unit commander at Marine Rescue Woolgoolga and for his work over the years, received the Scouts NSW/ACT Youth Development Award at the 2019 Seven News Young Achiever Awards.

Mitchell has previously featured in The Advocate after his involvement in saving the life of a tourist who was pulled unconscious from the surf at Woolgoolga Beach.

He has worked with the Marine Rescue unit for more than seven years, amassing over 5,000 hours of volunteer service.

Mitchell has also been instrumental in the units training and development.

As the first qualified radio operator, he was responsible for training the remaining 15 crew members up to the required standard, to meet State Rescue Board requirements.

He has been responsible for developing countless training aids and resources, making the unit more efficient and compliant.

Mitchell has been responsible for the training for close to 50 operators, 10 watch officers and 50 trainee crew members.

The winners were announced on Friday, March 1 with over 400 guests in attendance.