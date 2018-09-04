Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A man was found with 10 bags of heroin.
A man was found with 10 bags of heroin. backpack555
Crime

Heroin, cash found in 50-year-old's car

4th Sep 2018 6:20 AM

A MAN will appear in court after drugs were discovered during a vehicle stop at Nimbin yesterday.

About 10am officers detected a Ford Transit van allegedly driving in a dangerous manner on Sibley St.

Officers from Richmond Police District stopped the vehicle on Kirkland Road, Nimbin and subjected the driver, a 50-year-old Tweed Heads man, to a random drug test.

The drug test returned a positive reading, and the man was arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly located 10 resealable bags believed to contain heroin and cash.

The man was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with dangerous driving and various drug-related offences.

He was granted conditional bail to appear at Lismore Local Court on Monday, September 24.

crime heroin nimbin
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    premium_icon Petition against Roberts Hill lookout

    Council News Jenny Beatson created the petition due to fears that a lookout at Roberts Hill would impact wildlife, in particular koalas.

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Mum loses all blood in her body eight times during birth

    Parenting "They hit a major blood vessel and I started bleeding to death."

    Bunker funds back on the agenda

    premium_icon Bunker funds back on the agenda

    News Cr Rhoades will once again raise the issue of bunker gallery funding

    Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    premium_icon Signatures speak volumes in boat ramp saga

    News Boat ramp petition has been handed over.

    Local Partners