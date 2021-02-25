Menu
Tallawudjah Creek Rd bridge on Thursday morning (February 25) . Photo by Nathan Jones
News

Heroic locals step up as flash floods hit

Janine Watson
25th Feb 2021 12:50 PM
Glenreagh local Nathan Jones says community spirit is alive and well, and on show today as the region grapples with flash floods.

“It’s pretty bad - lots of people have lost cattle on Tallawudjah Creek Road.

“Two Shetland ponies were lost on a property nearby - people were really caught off guard.”

“Everywhere is still really moist from the rain over the last couple of weeks and I had a feeling we were going to flood last night.”

Flooding at Bucca Rd, Nana Glen on February 25 2021.
Tallawudjah Creek Road leaves the Orara Way just north of Glenreagh and crosses the creek as it travels south towards Nana Glen.

“A friend was out this morning in his tinnie with his partner and they saved about thirty head of cattle stuck in trees.

“That’s the most heroic thing I’ve heard.”

Nathan Jones at the Golden Dog in Glenreagh.
Nathan works as a powder coater at Advanced Metal Industries in Coffs Harbour.

The 28-year-old lives with his brother who took off for work at Baringa Private Hospital in the dark around 4.30am but returned soon after to tell Nathan about the flooding.

“He came back and told me I wouldn’t be getting to work today so I messaged my boss.”

There has been flash flooding across the region, cutting roads and isolating some communities.

A train has derailed onto The Hilltop Farm equestrian centre off Morrows Road in Nana Glen. Property owner Michelle Morrow was relieved the driver of the train and her horses were all unharmed.
A train derailed at Hilltop Farm equestrian centre off Morrows Road in Nana Glen and the EPA has advised locals of possible contamination of the Orara River with up to 1000L of diesel potentially spilled in the river.

Nathan went out to see what he could do to help and noticed several large tree across Tallawudjah Creek Road bridge. After a number of attempts he was able to haul it off the bridge.

He dragged it up off the bank but the tow rope kept snapping.

“Some mates came along with their chainsaws and cut it up so we could get it off the road.”

Nathan said people across the region are chipping in to help each other out.

“All morning lots of people are doing a lot of heroic things and the community spirit is very strong.

many hands make light work.”

