Heroic husband is remembered: 'He was a very strong man'

TIME TO REMEMBER: Steve Dexter served in North Africa and fought in the Siege of Tobruk.

VAL Dexter is on the verge of tears every time she speaks of her late husband Steve.

The Coffs Harbour widow remembers fondly her late husband who was a Tobruk veteran and died two days before Anzac Day in 2007.

"He was a very strong man,” Val said, before adding that the harsh reality of war had taken a toll on her husband.

Val said Steve hadn't talked much about his time in northern Africa during the Second World War but she said the impact was evident years later.

Val said Steve was a gentleman and declared she adored him for the five years they were married.

"I never cooked a meal he didn't say thank you for,” she said.

In remembrance of her late husband, Val has supplied a poem penned by Steve.

Friends Who I Met on the Way

They were noble those blokes

With their fear and their jokes

And they helped when the world seemed so grey

They've lent me a hand

In the dust and the sand

And in wars deadly strife

When you fear for your life

You thank God

For those friends on the way.

Thank you mates for your cheer

It's the knowing you're near

That helps a man through a bad day

And I hope that the fates

Have been blind to seek mates

Noble friends who I met on the way.

- Steve Dexter