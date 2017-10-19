Heroes to run baton as community thanks their commitment

DOZENS more local heroes have been given the honour of being baton bearers ahead of the Commonwealth Games.
The Queen's Baton Relay recognises the achievements of Australians from all walks of like, as showcased by Coffs representatives.
Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Mick McGavigan and charity supporter Tom Strickland are two of 15 Coffs Harbour baton bearers.
Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor George Cecato said the local baton bearers were exceptional members of the community who had dedicated their lives to helping people.
The Queen's Baton will arrive in Coffs Harbour on February 1 during its 100-day countdown to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.
The baton is currently in Malaysia and will travel through 15 more Commonwealth countries in Asia and Oceania before arriving in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.
It left Buckingham Palace on March 13 and travelled through Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Europe.
"We couldn't be more excited for the baton bearers who will be a part of this rich tradition,” Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said.
"We are honoured to have so many great Australians carry Her Majesty's message for Gold Coast 2018 and we look forward to celebrating their stories and inspiring generations to come.
"For the baton bearers, this will be a rare and unforgettable experience.”
Coffs Harbour baton bearers:
- Chase Ferguson
- Steel Beveridge
- Liam Carruthers
- Michael Crossland
- Peter Kimber
- Michael Maley
- Michael McGavigan
- Harry Menzies
- Tex O'Grady
- Tom Strickland
- Richard Taffs
- Peter Webster
- Glyn Williams
- Jim Woodlock
- Mark Donaldson
Bellingen baton bearers:
- Liz Ellis
- Stephen Glyde
- Patricia Green
- Sheila Guymer
- Gavin Hickey
- Dylan Kelly
- Brent Livermore
- Peter Tarran
- Katie Thorn
- Julie Wales
- Tianaha Willson-Baker
Macksville baton bearers:
- Charlie Brenton
- John Clancy
- John Croll
- Ritchie Donovan
- Phillip Lane
- Anthony Miles
- Peter Needs
- Trudi Needs
- Sheryl Pearson
- David Walker