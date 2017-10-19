Heroes to run baton as community thanks their commitment

RUNNING IT: The Queen's Baton will be passed on by dozens of Coffs Coast heroes ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.

RUNNING IT: The Queen's Baton will be passed on by dozens of Coffs Coast heroes ahead of the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. Contributed

DOZENS more local heroes have been given the honour of being baton bearers ahead of the Commonwealth Games.

The Queen's Baton Relay recognises the achievements of Australians from all walks of like, as showcased by Coffs representatives.

Sawtell Surf Life Saving Club stalwart Mick McGavigan and charity supporter Tom Strickland are two of 15 Coffs Harbour baton bearers.

Coffs Harbour Deputy Mayor George Cecato said the local baton bearers were exceptional members of the community who had dedicated their lives to helping people.

The Queen's Baton will arrive in Coffs Harbour on February 1 during its 100-day countdown to the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The baton is currently in Malaysia and will travel through 15 more Commonwealth countries in Asia and Oceania before arriving in Brisbane on Christmas Eve.

It left Buckingham Palace on March 13 and travelled through Africa, the Caribbean, the Americas and Europe.

"We couldn't be more excited for the baton bearers who will be a part of this rich tradition,” Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation chairman Peter Beattie said.

"We are honoured to have so many great Australians carry Her Majesty's message for Gold Coast 2018 and we look forward to celebrating their stories and inspiring generations to come.

"For the baton bearers, this will be a rare and unforgettable experience.”

Queen's Baton bearers Tom Strickland, Mick McGarigan, Phillip Lane and Stephen Glyde. Trevor Veale

Coffs Harbour baton bearers:

Chase Ferguson

Steel Beveridge

Liam Carruthers

Michael Crossland

Peter Kimber

Michael Maley

Michael McGavigan

Harry Menzies

Tex O'Grady

Tom Strickland

Richard Taffs

Peter Webster

Glyn Williams

Jim Woodlock

Mark Donaldson

Bellingen baton bearers:

Liz Ellis

Stephen Glyde

Patricia Green

Sheila Guymer

Gavin Hickey

Dylan Kelly

Brent Livermore

Peter Tarran

Katie Thorn

Julie Wales

Tianaha Willson-Baker

Macksville baton bearers: