Heroes in halfshells thrill the crowd

Diggers Beach saw the release of two turtles today that were nursed back to health at Dolphin Marine Magic.
ASHTON, the green sea turtle and his mate Roscoe the hawksbill got rock star receptions on Diggers Beach this afternoon, as rescuers let them loose on the ocean again.

The pair have been nursed back to good health at Coffs Harbour's Dolphin Marine Magic.

Ashton, a green sea turtle, was rescued at Scotts Head in April, while Roscoe, a hawksbill turtle, got into some bother in Boambee in February.

Both these guys were rescued by the Dolphin Marine Magic team in answer to calls from the public.

"The focus of our work is rescue and rehabilitation leading to release, so today is a great day for Ashton and Roscoe and for the whole team," DMM's resident "turtle man" Greg Pickering said.

 

Coffs Coast Advocate
