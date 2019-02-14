Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
Bayswater Mitre 10 delivery driver Dave Lynch helped a toddler from the wreckage. PHOTO: Bayswater Mitre 10
News

VIDEO: Hero truckie pulls toddler from wreckage

Kate Dodd
by
14th Feb 2019 11:11 AM

TRUCK driver Dave Lynch is being hailed as a hero after pulling a toddler from a wreckage after a three-car crash in Victoria.

In dashcam footage posted to the Bayswater Mitre 10 Facebook page, who Dave is the delivery driver for and has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver, a car loses control coming around a bend and takes out a white car and hits another black one.

The motor appears to be flung out of the white car and Dave skilfully avoids smashing his own vehicle, a Nissan UD crane truck weighing about 17 tonnes, into any of the cars involved.

Dave, who has appeared on The Block as a delivery driver and has worked with Bayswater Mitre 10 for 15 years, rushed to help the occupants of the cars and pulled a young toddler to safety from the wreckage.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

bayswater mitre 10 hero hero truckie truck driver truckie victoria
Big Rigs

Top Stories

    Koala park could bring $300m into Coffs

    premium_icon Koala park could bring $300m into Coffs

    News CONCEPT plans to construct horse riding and bushwalking trails as part of the ambitious Great Koala National Park proposal will be unveiled this weekend.

    • 14th Feb 2019 11:00 AM
    Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    premium_icon Coffs' alleged drug syndicate members named

    News Locals accused of supplying cocaine, ecstasy and amphetamines.

    Slow progress on new regulatory system for mobility scooters

    premium_icon Slow progress on new regulatory system for mobility scooters

    News Whether it's in the lunch room or online it's a hot topic.