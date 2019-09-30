Hero ex-cop shares tale of recovery to help others

Allan Sparkes (at left) with other Change Room speakers including former NRL player Anthony Minichiello at C.ex International Stadium.

Allan Sparkes (at left) with other Change Room speakers including former NRL player Anthony Minichiello at C.ex International Stadium.

FROM a celebrated hero to a shattered shell of a man, suffering post traumatic stress and clinical depression, Allan Sparkes has shared his journey in an attempt to help others struggling to get back on track.

He was a key note speaker at a Coffs Harbour session of The Change Room initiative, for injured workers recovering from physical and psychological injury.

It’s the first time the project has been rolled out in Coffs Harbour and other high profile speakers included former NRL players Matt Elliott and Anthony Minichiello.

Sessions were offered over two days at the C.ex International Stadium last week.

Allan is one of only five people to be awarded the Cross of Valour, Australia’s highest bravery decoration, for rescuing a child from a flooded storm water drain in Coffs Harbour in 1996.

“The screams of the child and the roaring of the water added up to a diabolical situation,” he told participants during last week’s Change Room session.

“It was absolutely terrifying. I was not the same man after that.”

Anthony Minichiello speaking in Coffs Harbour as part of The Change Room initiative for injured workers recovering from physical and psychological injury.

With nothing more than a torch and some rope, Allan and his partner Gavin Dengate placed their lives in each other’s hands to search for and ultimately save young Jai, who had been swept 600 metres down the flooded drain.

He didn’t hesitate to put his life on the line to save the 11-year-old but had no idea the event would culminate in the end of his police career and leave his life hanging in the balance.

“I never considered that would be part of my life - that I would end up in a psych ward after an attempt to end my life at work.

“That was the most humiliating thing that could ever possibly happen. The mental health unit at Coffs Harbour was where I took people to be scheduled.”

He commended participants for taking the first steps to get back to work after trauma and said one of the hardest thing to do is to ask for help.

“The only reason I wasn’t scheduled was because of my wife who was also a serving police officer at the time.

“She agreed the following day she would take me to a police medical officer and get help and that’s what we did.”

With the unwavering support of his wife, he faced his demons and rebuilt his mind, body and soul.

In 2013 he told of his journey to hell and back in his memoir The Cost of Bravery and is now dedicated to helping others.

In January 2017 he was awarded a Medal of the Order of Australia for his service to mental health support organisations and to the community.