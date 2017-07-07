20°
News

Heritage train group refuse to blow their own whistle

Belinda Scott | 7th Jul 2017 6:00 AM
FULL STEAM AHEAD: Ray Gamble at work inside the steam locomotive's firebox.
FULL STEAM AHEAD: Ray Gamble at work inside the steam locomotive's firebox. Belinda Scott

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THEY may not be making a big noise about it, but Glenreagh Mountain Railway Inc is steaming along quietly behind the scenes.

Out at their Glenreagh West workshop, halfway between Grafton and Coffs Harbour, hard working members of the heritage railway group are hammering, sawing, screwing, cleaning, replacing and repairing as they work towards the day they can run railway vehicles on the lower section of the Glenreagh to Dorrigo rail line.

You never know who you will find up to his elbows in engines and carriages if you knock on the door of the big shed when work is in progress.

Today retired magistrate Peter Rheinberger and retired train driver Ray Gamble are among those hard at work.

Colin is restoring a 1925 self-propelled rail motor and Ray is working on the firebox of 1919, the group's famous steam engine.

The work is painstaking and meticulous and the scale involved daunting when Peter says he has been working on CPH 11 two days a week for two and a half years and estimates his 14 metre long rail motor will be finished and mobile some time in 2018.

"It's always been a hobby," Peter said of the metalwork and woodwork involved in stripping and completely rebuilding the 92-year-old railway workhorse.

"I helped extend my own house and my daughter's," Peter said.

" I've been on a couple of study tours with Rotary and helped a builder with club renovations after the flood and to build a house."

"I like it because you see something for it."

Ray Gamble has to climb inside the giant firebox of the vintage 1878 steam locomotive for his current task, putting back the grate bars which keep air moving through the coals in the firebox, exactly like a huge slow combustion stove.

The bars were removed so a specialist boiler welder could work on the steam engine's rivets.

"People never really think about the actual workings of a steam train," Ray Gamble said.

"Just think, this engine was built in 1878, only 30 years after the very first type of steam engine was constructed- and they had already progressed to this stage.

"I give a heap of credit to the blokes who designed and built this stuff.

"Their understanding of steam, steel and traction was just lovely.

"It's the same sort of technical leap in the same space of time that has seen us progress from Commodore 64 computers to smart phones."

Ray began his working life as a fireman on a steam engine at the every end of the steam train era.

If he had turned up on another day at the railway recruiting carriage in Parkes, he would have found himself working as a station attendant or fettler, but Tuesday was the day for train drivers, so he found himself in the cab and ended up spending 43 years driving trains around country NSW. On five different occasions he was driving a train that hit a car or truck on the railway line.

"You don't want to know about the injuries," Ray said

"You talk about it at work. It's sad, but there is nothing you can do."

After he stepped down from his last cab to retire, Ray vowed he was never having anything to do with trains ever again.

But niggling curiosity drew him to the GMR depot at Glenreagh West and now he is back looking after trains. GMR committee member Col Sambrook said Ray's role as operations manager was vital for GMR.

"I understand what I am looking at," Ray said.

"Someone needs to know what needs doing."

Retirees are the lifeblood of the GMR and Colin Sambrook and other members of the GMR executive are on the hunt for more of them.

"We need active volunteers," Col said.

"This is the best team I have worked with in 20 years.

"Once we start running trains, people will come out of the woodwork, but we need them now."

GMR's depot will be open for people to visit during the Glenreagh Timber Festival on July 30 and the members will also have a stall at the event.

Topics:  general-seniors-news glenreagh mountain railway inc. glenreagh timber festival peter rheinberger ray gamble

Growing our industry

Growing our industry

Grants up to $700,000 announced for the dairy industry

Gowings high-rise hotel given the 'go ahead'

An artist's impression of the high-rise hotel development proposed to be built on top of Coffs Central by Gowings Pty Ltd.

JRRP gives Gowings the go ahead to build its CBD hotel

Photographer snaps dolphins protecting young from shark

IN THE SURF: Photographer Judd Findlay captured a pod of dolphins being circled by a juvenile great white shark in the surf off Mullaway on Tuesday, July 4, 2017.

Photographer snaps older dolphins protecting young shark

CCTV cameras for Park Beach on the way

SECURITY UPGRADE: Six CCTV cameras and 52 path lights are set to be installed in order to combat crime in Park Beach.

Six CCTV cameras, 52 lights soon to be installed.

Local Partners

Retirement revolution at Legacy Nursing Home

Exciting new concepts in retirement living are in train at Coffs Harbour Legay Nursing Home

Progress on the Jetty Foreshores

AUGUST COMPLETION: Works are really remaping up on the Coffs Harbour Jetty Foreshores.

News from the Mayor's desk with Denise Knight

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

Four days, hundreds of cyclists in Coast's first velothon

The Sunshine Coast will be on show for the first Sunshine Coast Velothon.

Cyclists prepare to trek region in inaugural velothon event

It's almost wine time

WHEN it comes to raising money to assist the community the ladies from the Sawtell RSL Women's Auxiliary know how to get our attention.

Seinfeld: What you never knew about the hit show

Cast of Seinfeld: Michael Richards (Kramer), Jason Alexander (George), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Elaine) and Jerry Seinfeld.

How much did Jerry turn down for one more season?

$6 movie tickets? There's now an app for that

Movie app gets cheap tickets.

App fills empty cinemas by offering cheap tickets

What does it take to make it on to Australian Ninja Warrior?

Queensland native Rory Rhodes takes on the obstacle course on Australian Ninja Warrior.

New series introduces viewers to popular sports challenge.

Living life in the fast lane

Fox Sports presenter Jess Yates. Supplied by Foxtel.

Fox Sport presenter Jess Yates is revved up for more Supercar action

Samuel Johnson's moment that broke Anh Do's heart

Anh Do struggles with a tragic story told by Samuel Johnson on his show Brush With Fame.

ACTOR Samuel Johnson revealed the full extent of his tragic past.

Nick Kyrgios parties problems away after Wimbledon crash

The trio partied until the sun came up.

He was accompanied by two young women, a brunette and a blonde.

An investment property to be proud of...

28 Jean Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $425,000

Some properties have that homely feel and this is it! This three bedroom updated property benefits from polished timber flooring as a key feature, updated galley...

Wonderful family home on private 1,427m2 (approx.) close to town...

13 Sandra Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 3 3 $579,000 ...

An immaculate, much loved family home with a floorplan suited to dual living perfect for an extended family, sitting proudly in a cul de sac with a beautiful...

Big apartment - affordable price...

33 Shearwater Place, Korora 2450

Town House 3 3 4 $450,000

Been looking for a while and everything's too small? Take a look at this neatly presented 422m2, 3+ bedroom executive home situated in Opal Cove Resort in the...

Home with free-standing studio...

82 Beryl Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 5 2 $439,000 ...

In a convenient walk to town location on a private landscaped block you will find this character filled four-bedroom home offering the bonus of a free-standing...

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

An Address to Impress!

13 Oxley Place, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 2 $625,000

With nearly 40 years of happy memories, the owners will miss this great neighbourhood and being able to stroll to the neighbourhood shops, Private Hospital or...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $369,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Beachside Townhouse With Views!

2/17 Brunswick Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 3 1 1 $425,000

This home has plenty to offer, location and the views just to name a couple, the property is only a 5 minute walk to the beach and offers ocean and jetty...

Exclusive Beachside living

LUXE LIVING: This beachside home has it all.

The Real Estate Property Guide is online now

Gold coloured twin towers planned for glitter coast

The River Terrace twin tower development. Pictures supplied by Gold Coast City Council.

Project will provide 4000

Exclusive CQ 'party island' for sale at bargain price

Wedge Island from the air.

Island off Capricorn Coast hits the market for less than $500K

Reno from hell: Builder pays $140,000 for extension disaster

Builder handyman with construction tools. House renovation background.

Coast builder didn't finish the job, charged $60,000 in variations

HOT PROPERTY: 7 homes for sale under $200,000

Here are seven houses that you can buy right now for under $200,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!