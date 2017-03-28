Heritage restoring

ONE of the coast's most iconic piece of heritage has received maintenance work from a group of dedicated and hard-working people.

Friends of South Solitary Island Lighhouse (FOSSIL) and National Parks and Wildlife Service have been spotted by boat users on the island as they were helping restore the buildings and promote native bush life.

FOSSIL is a volunteer group which officially kicked off late last year with the idea of having volunteers assist National Parks with works on the island.

"I think it's an amazing place even though its only 10km off the coast you still get the feeling of remoteness,” said FOSSIL member Andrew Winter.

Last week, two volunteers and a contractor were flown across to the island by Precision Helicopters to stay for five days working on lead paint removal in the head lighthouse keeper's cottage.

With the interior coated with flaking lead paint, workers stripped it back, de-moulded the walls and resealed them to lock in the remaining paint.

Volunteers from FOSSIL working on the interior of the buildings. Andrew Winter

"As a result from the visit, the rooms where volunteers stay and people visit on tours are much more presentable, cleaner and safer to occupy,” Mr Winter said.

When the lead paint removal volunteers left, the bush regeneration team made up of two volunteers and two National Parks staff came onto the island for three days to spray weeds and plant native plants.

"The buildings are absolutely beautiful, to see and work on those buildings is really rewarding and it's a heritage on this coast that really needs to be preserved”.

For more information on Friends Of South Solitary Island Lighthouse, visit their Facebook page.