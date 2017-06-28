Here's a home to answer your property prayers

Do you worship your home? What if it was once a place of worship?

This Taylors Arm home has a rich religious heritage after being originally built as the village's Anglican Church in 1935.

The church was converted to a home in the 1990s and is now on the market for someone new to call it their own.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Valla Real Estate selling agent Glenn Mitcham said they definitely don't make them like this any more.

"Built in 1935 from concrete and river rock, this beautiful old church has been converted to cater for its current owners as a character filled and well presented home.”

Glenn said the ironbark flooring throughout was cut from the local area.

The area where locals would once congregate is now a modern floorplan that incorporates four bedrooms - two of them loft-style - and spacious open plan living and dining areas and kitchen.

These days the church also comes with an entertaining deck and even a pool in the back yard.

The property is on the market for $375,000.