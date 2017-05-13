21°
Here comes the rain

13th May 2017 5:15 PM
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rain on Sunday which may lead to possible flash flooding with 24 hour totals ranging between 100mm and 200mm.
The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting heavy rain on Sunday which may lead to possible flash flooding with 24 hour totals ranging between 100mm and 200mm.

THE Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The warning area covers the zone from South West Rocks in the south up to Iluka in the north and west to the Dorrigo plateau.

The BOM predicts heavy rain which may lead to possible flash flooding with 24 hour totals ranging between 100mm and 200mm.

The forecast is for the rain to fall mostly during the afternoon and evening.

A low pressure trough off the north coast is forecast to deepen on Sunday in response to an approaching upper-level system.

A small low pressure centre is expected to develop within this trough later on Sunday, with rain increasing, and possible embedded thunderstorms, across parts of the region as a result.

The low is forecast to move rapidly away to the east during Monday.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

  • Don't drive, ride or walk through flood water.
  • Keep clear of creeks and storm drains.
  • If you are trapped by flash flooding, seek refuge in the highest available place and ring 000 if you need rescue.
  • For emergency help in floods and storms, ring your local SES Unit on 132500.
Topics:  bureau of meteorology coffs harbour heavy rain severe weather warning

