HERD IMMUNITY: Warning issued over pinkeye

Contrary to the scenes out of South Park in 1997, pinkeye will not cause anyone to turn into a zombie.

Contrary to the scenes out of South Park in 1997, pinkeye will not cause anyone to turn into a zombie.

For lovers of the hit TV show South Park, a pinkeye outbreak will no doubt conjure up hilarious images of zombies mistakenly diagnosed with the disease taking over the small Colorado town.

However, the real issue is rather more mundane and, disappointingly, does not have anything to do with zombies.

Nevertheless Local Land Services is making the effort to warn North Coast producers about the impending pinkeye season and are urging them take steps to prevent the risk of herd infection.

Pinkeye, blight or infectious bovine keratoconjuntivitis is a painful debilitating eye infection in cattle that can markedly impact animal productivity.

It can cause inflammation and in severe cases, temporary or permanent blindness.

North Coast Local Land Service District Veterinarian Jocelyn Todd reminded producers to be aware of pinkeye leading into mid to late summer to minimise its adverse animal welfare outcomes and the costs involved with treatments as well as lost production.

Local Land Services are warning North Coast producers to lessen the risks of pink eye among their cattle herds.

Signs of the disease in cattle can include:

Increased tear production (cattle may show a wet or dirty stain down the side of the face)

Increased sensitivity to sunlight (blinking a lot or holding eyes closed)

The cornea (eyeball) may become cloudy or bluish, and a white or pink spot or ulcer may appear in the centre of the eye

In severe cases, the ulcer may progress to affect the whole eye, including the inner chamber.

Pinkeye risk factors include stress, dusty conditions, high fly numbers, bright sunlight and physical irritation (such as thistles or sharp grass seeds).

Signs of pinkeye include increased tear production.

Ms Todd said treatment of pinkeye is generally successful and should be initiated as early as possible to minimise spread within the herd – with the most common treatment being an antibiotic cream and an eye patch for affected cattle.

Other treatment options include:

Systemic antibiotic injections

Segregating affected animals

In severe cases or very valuable animals, treatment by a private veterinarian

Pinkeye prevention methods include reducing mustering, yarding and commingling of cattle during risk periods, removing physical risks such as thistles and grass heads, and reducing the local fly population by using effective registered fly control products and encouraging dung beetles which bury the dung in which the flies breed.

A vaccine to help prevent pinkeye is available, but producers may need to seek veterinary advice. For more information on prevention, diagnosis and treatment or vaccination, head to the DPI Primefact Pinkeye in cattle (nsw.gov.au) or contact your Local Land Service district veterinarian.