Hera is forever home ready
HERA is a sweet natured five years old rullmasiff, mixed breed, rhodesian ridgeback.
She had a late start to training but is getting there, she would suit a home with previous experience and not first time owners.
She is medium to high energy and a playful and affectionate pup to her handler.
Hera is walked on a halti as she gets excited when it comes to walk time.
Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.
ID: 411490
To view other dogs up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au