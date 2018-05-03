Hera is forever home ready

Hera is pet of the week.

Rachel Vercoe

HERA is a sweet natured five years old rullmasiff, mixed breed, rhodesian ridgeback.

She had a late start to training but is getting there, she would suit a home with previous experience and not first time owners.

She is medium to high energy and a playful and affectionate pup to her handler.

Hera is walked on a halti as she gets excited when it comes to walk time.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

ID: 411490

To view other dogs up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au