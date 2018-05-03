Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Hera is pet of the week.
Hera is pet of the week. Rachel Vercoe
Community

Hera is forever home ready

Rachel Vercoe
by
3rd May 2018 10:30 AM

HERA is a sweet natured five years old rullmasiff, mixed breed, rhodesian ridgeback.

She had a late start to training but is getting there, she would suit a home with previous experience and not first time owners.

She is medium to high energy and a playful and affectionate pup to her handler.

Hera is walked on a halti as she gets excited when it comes to walk time.

Adoption fee: $320 plus lifetime registration.

ID: 411490

To view other dogs up for adoption at Coffs Harbour RSPCA, visit adoptapet.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    premium_icon Triathlete mum one of three hit by car

    News Mother-of-four lucky to be alive after group of cyclists hit by car.

    Next level for local league's best

    premium_icon Next level for local league's best

    Rugby League Moves made to have MNC team in NSWRL Intrust Super Premiership.

    Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    premium_icon Baby birds fight off rats, cats, dogs and cars for survival

    Pets & Animals The nightly battle to save Coff Harbour's iconic muttonbirds

    Coffs Harbour: Are we the sunset capital of the world?

    Coffs Harbour: Are we the sunset capital of the world?

    News Local Nippers in the brightest colours added to the splendour.

    • 3rd May 2018 10:02 AM

    Local Partners