Her husband wants to name their baby daughter after his ex

NAMING a baby can be a delicate issue. Both parents have their own emotional connections to certain names, but in the case of one mum-to-be, her husband's connection to a certain name is ringing alarm bells. And rightly so.

The wife posted on reddit asking people if she was being unreasonable in being upset that her husband of two years wants to name their baby daughter after his ex girlfriend.

Yep. He wants to christen their child with the name of another woman he once loved. Charming.

The wife is 23 and her husband is 24 and they've been married two years and together for three.

"I got pregnant like 7 months ago so recently we started discussing name for the baby. Ever since we found out its (sic) gonna be a girl my husband wants to name it like his exes name. Its (sic) not any ex but the one he dated for long period of time and loved the most,'' she explained.

Cue the eye rolling. But it gets worse.

"In the beginning of our relationship we had may problems because of her but she moved away so the problems went away. He really loved her and he never hid that from me but I thought it was over once she moved away. Now he made it clear that he wants the baby to have that name and I can name the second child.''

"When I asked him why does he want that name so badly he said just because he and his ex didnt (sic) work out doesnt (sic) mean he doesnt want something to keep reminding him of her. He doesnt (sic) understand how much its (sic) affecting me and keeps saying its just the hormones. Is he still in love with the ex or its normal that he wants to name OUR child like that.''

Reddit users responded strongly.

"He's definitely still in love with his ex. I can't imagine anyone being such a f*cking moron. It's ridiculous,'' someone said.

"When your daughter gets older how do you explain that to her? 'Oh honey, daddy wanted to name you after an ex girlfriend because even though things didn't work out with them, that doesn't mean he didn't want to be reminded of her every single day,'" someone wrote.

"I could MAYBE understand wanting to name child after or use as a middle name the name of a former fiance or spouse who had passed away to honor their memory. But the woman who dumped you? Really?'' someone else said.

Naming children after ex lovers is a thing

Incredibly, this is apparently a thing. Several people came forth saying their father had named them after a lover.

"As a child who later learned I am named about ex of my dads. It's very very awkward. Granted my mom didn't know until after they were divorced but it's still like wtf. Why would you do that?!'' someone shared.

"I'm a girl who was named after my dad's lover (mom had no idea) and I ABSOLUTELY DESPISE my name. He just casually told me on one occasion. In general, the name is beautiful but when I think about the reason why was I named like that it makes me puke. So for the love of god don't ever name your child by your ex partner, it will bring a bitter taste to your child's mouth (pondering of renaming myself in the future, yes it's that dreadful for me),'' said another.

"My mom let my dad choose my sisters middle name. Years later she found out it was the name of some girl he cheated on her with. Both my sister and I know about it now and she HATES it to the point where she want to legally change it one of these days,'' shared another jaded daughter.

"Something like this happened to my friend. She found out she got her name 'because every girl named Heather I've met was hot as f*ck' and her name just makes her cringe now,'' said another.

