Menu
Login
Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir on the weekend as they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point.
Celebrity actors Matt Damon and Chris Hemsworth caused quite a stir on the weekend as they were sighted holidaying at Double Island Point. Contributed
News

Hollywood megastars snapped on Coast escape

Sarah Dionysius
by
16th Apr 2018 9:45 AM | Updated: 11:24 AM

IT WAS a star-studded weekend for the popular beach destination Double Island Point as A-list actors Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon stopped in for a getaway.

The pair were snapped by fans as they lapped up the warm weather down on the beach, looking positively relaxed.

This wasn't the first time the Thor star and Damon have enjoyed a holiday together recently.

 

Chris Hemsworth down on the beach at Double Island Point.
Chris Hemsworth down on the beach at Double Island Point. Contributed

The Damon and Hemsworth families spent the Easter long weekend holidaying at Chris's home town of Byron Bay.

The two have actually been friends for quite some time.

"We became friends around the time I started to work, and I've really benefited from watching how he handles himself," Hemsworth told GQ back in 2014.

"Matt's just a normal guy who has the movie-star thing figured out."

 

Matt Damon snapped enjoying the sun at Double Island Point.
Matt Damon snapped enjoying the sun at Double Island Point. Contributed

Were you lucky enough to capture a photo of the Hollywood stars down on the beach?

Send us your photos to editoral@scnews.com.au.

chris hemsworth double island point editors picks matt damon
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Catch the love bug in a classic vee dub

    Catch the love bug in a classic vee dub

    News New venture T3 Classic VW Tours has been a hit from the start with Gavin and Susan Harwood taking visitors around the region in an historic Volkswagen van

    • 16th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    Inclusive tourism sector set to boom by 2020

    Inclusive tourism sector set to boom by 2020

    News Bellingen getting up to speed with the inclusive tourism market

    • 16th Apr 2018 11:00 AM
    Turtle hatching success

    Turtle hatching success

    News The much anticipated Green turtle nest on Boambee beach has hatched.

    Why more Aussies are choosing 50Mbps NBN plan

    Why more Aussies are choosing 50Mbps NBN plan

    Technology Low speeds are still the most popular.

    Local Partners