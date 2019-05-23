Helping with the road to recovery

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Corey Williams with his recovery.

A Gofundme page has been set up to help Corey Williams with his recovery. Contributed

A FREAK accident has left Woolgoolga local Corey Williams with a long road of recovery in front of him.

Family and friends have shown their support through a Gofundme page set up last week by Lucas Bostock in Corindi Beach.

"Most people around town would know by now that a couple of nights ago, Corey had a freak accident and now Garn and his family need our help," Lucas wrote on the Gofundme page.

"Anyone who knows Corey would know that he would do anything to help his mates and family, so now is the time to return the favour.

"The journey to recovery has begun but it won't be cheap so we need to dig deep and ease the financial cost on this great young man and his family.

In seven days, just over $4,000 has been donated towards Corey's recovery.

Over 70 people have donated, leaving donations from $500 to $20 with every dollar making a difference.

"Corey, it's going to be a long hard recovery but you can do this with help from family and friends. Keep those positive thoughts flowing for Corey and his family," Kathy Stevens commented.

"Hope everyone helps. It's only a little but hope he gets what is needed," Bronwyn Forr wrote.

Click here to visit the Gofundme page.