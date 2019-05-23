Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Gofundme page has been set up to help Corey Williams with his recovery.
A Gofundme page has been set up to help Corey Williams with his recovery. Contributed
News

Helping with the road to recovery

Rachel Vercoe
by
23rd May 2019 10:00 AM

A FREAK accident has left Woolgoolga local Corey Williams with a long road of recovery in front of him.

Family and friends have shown their support through a Gofundme page set up last week by Lucas Bostock in Corindi Beach.

"Most people around town would know by now that a couple of nights ago, Corey had a freak accident and now Garn and his family need our help," Lucas wrote on the Gofundme page.

"Anyone who knows Corey would know that he would do anything to help his mates and family, so now is the time to return the favour.

"The journey to recovery has begun but it won't be cheap so we need to dig deep and ease the financial cost on this great young man and his family.

In seven days, just over $4,000 has been donated towards Corey's recovery.

Over 70 people have donated, leaving donations from $500 to $20 with every dollar making a difference.

"Corey, it's going to be a long hard recovery but you can do this with help from family and friends. Keep those positive thoughts flowing for Corey and his family," Kathy Stevens commented.

"Hope everyone helps. It's only a little but hope he gets what is needed," Bronwyn Forr wrote.

Click here to visit the Gofundme page.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    premium_icon Over a million litres of sewage dumped into river

    News A council on the mid north coast has been dealt a $15,000 fine after failing to detect the major leak that took place over several days.

    • 23rd May 2019 11:00 AM
    Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    premium_icon Drink driver carrying home-made bomb sentenced

    News Bellingen man also found carrying loaded rifle inside car.

    Seniors are waiting on their travel card promise

    premium_icon Seniors are waiting on their travel card promise

    News Some described the pre-election promise as a bribe.

    Pair extradited over alleged toddler injury

    premium_icon Pair extradited over alleged toddler injury

    Crime Man charged over alleged abuse, neglect