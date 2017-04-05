Helping veterans

RAISING money, making new friends and leading the Anzac parade this year, this week's community champion is Janet Dawson, president of the Sawtell RSL Women's Auxiliary.

What do you do?

I am part of the Sawtell RSL Women's Auxiliary, a voluntary organisation dedicated to raising funds for the welfare of veterans of all wars and conflicts.

This year Servicewomen have been invited to lead the Sawtell RSL Anzac Day Parade in recognition of their sacrifices through their service.

At monthly meetings we discuss upcoming events with fellow members such as organising fundraisers, monthly raffles and visits to other auxiliaries in our district.

What's your favourite part of the job?

It would have to be the cheerful, dedicated fellow members of the auxiliary who meet monthly with the common goal of raisingfunds.

These women, some of whom are Life Members, serving at least 25 years service who help with raffles, cooking delicious slices for Biggest Morning Tea or Researching Auxiliary History, they just get on with the job .

One thing to remember is that these wonderful ladies are part of the auxiliary because they want to be.

Where do you see the organisation in the coming years?

In the future, we hope to have more members join to help raise funds and carry on this good work for years to come. Take up the challenge and join us to help raise funds for the welfare of veterans and have a bit of fun.