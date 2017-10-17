Helping out is the Australian way

AS Australia approaches the summer bushfire season, I encourage all to support the fire fighters because we do have the best and most experienced firefighters in the world.

I know of no other country that has such an enhanced voluntary community, the Rural and Bush firefighters, State Emergency Services, Coast Guard, and others like the Surf Life Saver that put so much time into training and on the job.

The USA does not have these folk, so when California and other states burn, authorities cannot control and extinguish the fire. I dips me lid to all volunteers.

Robert S Buick MM JP

Reader highlights the cruelty of fishing. Brenton Wharton

No ducking way. Calls to ban fishing

IMAGINE if there was a national Gone Ducking Day when young and old alike were urged to partake in the fun of tricking ducks into swallowing hooks, swing them aloft then slowly asphyxiate them.

Well, we don't yet have a Gone Ducking Day, but we do have a Gone fishing Day (Gone Fishing, October 11) which is pretty much the same thing.

The only difference is the type of animal that is being tortured.

Victoria Braithwaite, professor of fisheries and biology at Penn State University, says the evidence that fish feel pain is as good as any that we have for birds and mammals.

Isn't it time we all opened our eyes to the cruelty of fishing?

Jenny Moxham

The recent Coffs Harbour Stop Adani protest. Matt Deans

Australia deserves better than this ...

IT'S so sad to see people associating the Adani coal mine with Australia's electricity market and the ridiculous price we all pay.

It has nothing to do with it. The only way we can address the electricity debacle is for the government to grow a spine and regulate the gas cartel.

The gas market has been reaping the rewards of its monopoly.

Renewables could create many more regional jobs across struggling Queensland and even here in Coffs.

And the long-term effect would be cheaper energy and more prosperity for all.

Coffs could be a power hub with our sun, hydro-pumped storage (150 possible sites in our region), wave, tidal, pipe hydro.

We could connect our giant 'water batteries' (hydro-pumped storage) to Glen Innes wind turbines and not only power our region but also help the rest of NSW.

But instead some think we should loan $1 billion to an Indian billionaire for a "fully automated" coal mine. Australia deserves better. Let's invest in our future.

Marnie Cotton,

Coffs Harbour

Coffs Harbour has among the state's purest drinking water, according to a recent report to the Coffs Harbour City Council. Ablestock.com

Flouride muddies the water for me

WHILST it should be reassuring to be told that our drinking water in Coffs Harbour is of such high standard, I am still to be convinced, especially since we are forcefully mass medicated with toxic fluoride added to our tap water without our consent.

Perhaps Coffs Harbour Council should be forced to do a compulsory survey of ratepayers, and give us the opportunity to make our feelings known and abide by our feedback on Yes/No fluoride contamination of our water supply, which we pay for as taxpayers and ratepayers!

Ziggy Koenigseder