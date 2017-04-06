22°
Helping out is business as usual

Wendy Andrews
| 6th Apr 2017 12:38 PM

COFFS Coast truck driver Stephen McIntosh dropped everything to help with the local flood relief effort.

At 11pm last night he arrived into Coffs Harbour in his truck newly picked up from Cronulla, Sydney. The plan was to start his new moving business S and B Halauge today.

Plans soon changed when Stephen learned of the local drive to get donated goods to our hard hit neighbours in the Northern Rivers.

"I had the truck booked in to get the signage done this morning and then I was off to my first job, but I've put the lot on hold so I can help out," Stephen said.

Stephen's plain white truck was parked at the front of the old Video Ezy store this morning. People have been dropping off clothing, bedding, non-perishable food and money for fuel vouchers since late Tuesday at this temporary collection centre organised by Dean Evers of Hope for the Homeless.

With the help of volunteers, Stephen's truck was packed tight with donations and pulled out of the Bailey Centre at noon today.

"Depending on what happens when I get to Mullumbimby for the drop, I'm hoping to get back to Coffs today for another run. I've got a couple of things on for the weekend but I'll be back with the truck on Monday morning to go north again."

Stephen is just one of many locals rallying to help flood victims. If you can help with a donation of men's, women's or children's clothing, blankets or doonas or cash for fuel vouchers to help the trucks get up north, call into the old Video Ezy store at the Bailey Centre.

Coffs Coast Advocate
