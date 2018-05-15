Helping make beach reserve a shining jewel

IF YOU have an interest in the Emerald Beach Reserve Concept Plan your voice needs to be heard.

Following on from the community engagement last year, a new round of consultation is about to begin. All interested members of the community and relevant stakeholders will have the opportunity to have input into the consultation process.

A community information session and an action plan of how to move forward has been put together to be presented to attendees at a public meeting, May 29 from 6-7.30pm at Sandy Beach Public School.

The community opinions and information gathered last year will be used as a guide to help develop a community preference for a concept plan for the reserve.

The presentation will aim to provide information about the upcoming consultation process and how to get involved; opportunity for questions and informal discussion afterwards; explain the mechanisms to be used to communicate information and gather feedback and explain the structure for the Community Reference Group and how it will represent the community.

The reference group will be formed to help drive the process and develop a community endorsed preferred option for the reserve.

Do you want to have a say or be kept informed but can't make it to the meeting?

Contact Andrew Smith (CHCC project liaison officer) 66484671, andrew.smith@ chcc.nsw.gov.au or register on the Have Your Say website: haveyoursay.coffsharbour.nsw. gov.au.