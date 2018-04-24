Menu
DISCOVERING NATURE: Eco friendly students like Trinity have fun finding out about the natural world. Zach Hogg BUN080813RGS2
Community

Helping kids discover natural world

Greg White
by
24th Apr 2018 12:00 PM

COFFS Coast schools are encouraged to apply for the NSW Environmental Trust's Eco Grants program with applications opening this Monday.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the program is designed to support and nurture students' passion to protect and learn about the environment with each of the 80 grants available each worth $3,500.

"They provide schools with the opportunity to deliver hands-on, curriculum-based environmental education," he said.

"Grants may be used to support a variety of projects from edible and sustainable eco-gardens and waste audits to learning about enhancing native habitat.

"This year's grants will be offered to student focused environmental management projects including litter and waste reduction, water and energy conservation, bush regeneration, habitat improvement and food gardens."

All NSW Registered schools on the Sustainable Schools NSW website may apply as long as they have not received funding under the previous 2017 round.

For information visit www.environment.nsw.gov.au/grants/schools.htm

