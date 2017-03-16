Helping hands bring smiles to surfers

FUN IN THE SUN: DSA celebrating ten years on the Mid North Coast.

WITH a positive and fun-filled atmosphere, it's no surprise there were many happy faces in the surf.

Last weekend Mid North Coast Disabled Surfing Association celebrated their tenth birthday with an extra surfing day.

"We had a fantastic turn out and ocean conditions couldn't have been any better, it was perfect,” said Robyn Woods, president of Mid North Coast Disabled Surfing Association.

Attending on the day were 45 experienced people helping out, 30 new volunteers, 35 participants, 35 carers and about 15 people training to be team leaders.

"There was a big number of people stepping up, doing the training and making the commitment.”

Ms Woods said members of the public were watching and commenting on what a fantastic event it was.

Participants and volunteers came from near and far, including Tamworth, Sydney and Grafton.

One new participant was generous enough to make three giant cakes for about 200 people to help celebrate the day.

"It was great to see everyone working together so well, this type of event doesn't happen without such wonderful people, it's all about creating an experience for somebody else in the community.”

Still receiving phone calls and messages, Ms Woods said a lot of people commented on how perfect Woolgoolga Beach was.

Surfing days are held twice in the season at Woolgoolga Main Beach and twice at the Coffs Harbour Jetty.

The next event will be in October.