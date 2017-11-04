Helping hand when it comes to saving lives

FUND RAISERS: Jason Burnett, Tim Bynon, Mark Webb and Dave Morgan were instrumental in the Coffs Harbour SLSC being able to purchase a new IRB.

FUND RAISERS: Jason Burnett, Tim Bynon, Mark Webb and Dave Morgan were instrumental in the Coffs Harbour SLSC being able to purchase a new IRB. Brad Greenshields

AN annual golf day held by The Edge Real Estate has meant Christmas has come early for the Coffs Harbour Surf Life Saving Club.

Thanks to the funds raised at The Edge's big day combined with a healthy contribution from C.ex Coffs, the SLSC is now able to purchase a new Inflatable Rescue Boat (IRB).

The club's director finance, Dave Morgan, said the help means "a hell of a lot” as a new IRB with a motor costs almost $20,000.

"The IRB's our main device for rescues, particularly further out,” Mr Morgan said.

"It enables us to then cover the area from Diggers all the way to northwall and our fleet was starting to age.

"We were up for a new one and we thought about it and again coming up with the funds was the issue because they're about $19,500 including the motor so the contribution has meant we were able to spent money in other areas.”

The Edge principal Jason Burnett said bad weather meant the golf day was a case of third time lucky as rain washed out the first two attempts.

"We like to support a charity each year to give back to the community,” he said.