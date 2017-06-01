20°
Helping hand to hard working volunteers

Rachel Vercoe
1st Jun 2017
Woolgoolga shed has received a volunteers grant.
Woolgoolga shed has received a volunteers grant. Contributed

VOLUNTEERS at the Woolgoolga shed won't have to think too much about the fuel costs after they received a grant to help with fuel costs.

The shed received $2,500 which will go to the members and pay for petrol as some travel from Glen Reagh and Coffs Harbour.

A call to apply for the volunteers grant was put out by Federal Member for Page, Kevin Hogan last year.

"Volunteers play a critical role in shaping our community and making us stronger and more resilient. These grants will help the volunteers who help us,” said Mr Hogan.

The Woolgoolga shed currently have 42 members and operate five days a week.

If you'd like to join, the shed welcomes people to pop in, have a tour and see what they're all about.

For more information, call the shed on 0422 879 197.

Helping hand to hard working volunteers

