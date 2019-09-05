Helping hand for country patients on the travel front

More than 31,000 patients from country areas have accessed medical treatment under the NSW Government's $25.9 million Isolated Patients scheme.

MORE than 31,000 patients who journeyed from regional and rural areas to access medical treatment had a helping hand from the NSW Government's $25.9 million Isolated Patients Travel and Accommodation Assistance Scheme.

IPTAAS subsidises the transport and accommodation expenses people incur when travelling at least 100km - or a cumulative distance of at least 200km in a week - to access specialist medical treatment.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said investment in the IPTAAS scheme had more than doubled in the past eight years under a Liberals & Nationals Government, from $12.2 million in 2011-12 to $25.9 million in 2018-19.

"It's great to see so many patients have benefited from the NSW Government's $25.9 million investment in this essential travel assistance scheme," Mr Singh said.

"When you live in regional areas, the tyranny of distance can present unexpected challenges, including affordable access to essential specialist medical services.

"With many parts of the state struggling with the drought, the NSW Government is backing communities with this travel assistance scheme, which makes a significant difference to patients."

The Coffs Harbour area is among the top 10 recipients of the 2018-19 IPTAAS funding across the state, with 383 local patients benefiting from almost $275,000.

"Having a serious medical condition that requires specialist treatment is stressful enough, without the additional out-of-pocket costs," he said.

"By reducing travel costs, the NSW Government's scheme helps remove a key hurdle to seeking specialist medical treatment when it's needed."

