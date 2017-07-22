Helpers needed at Nexus Con

NEXUS Con aims to bring together like-minded people to share their interest in all things pop culture and connect with each other.

Nexus HQ has been supported to achieve this vision by Mid Coast Communities and other local youth services.

Now in its third year, the 2017 event at Coffs Harbour Showground on July 29 is set to be bigger and better than previous years, with national and international guests on the list.

"To make Nexus Con 2017 the biggest and best yet, there's still room for more businesses, individuals, services, enthusiasts and groups to get involved,” Mid Coast Communities' Sue Currie said.

"Due to the move to the showground there is plenty of room for more activities. If you can think of something you'd love to see at Nexus Con and would like to be involved in making it happen, please let us know.”

To volunteer on the day email Bec Minichilli at becminichilli@midcc.org.au.

Tickets via Eventbrite (search Nexus Con).