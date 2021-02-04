HELP WANTED: Ready to put a smile on children’s faces?

Calling all drivers! A local not-for-profit is after a positive person who is keen to get behind the wheel of a minibus.

Not only does the role not require any special license, the passengers are all children and their families on their way to and from an activity that all kids love – playgroup.

Uniting is a non-for-profit organisation who assists disadvantaged and vulnerable people in the community build connections and support parents with various parenting programs aiming to reduce the need for interaction with DCJ and keeping families together.

Their supported playgroup program runs three days a week and Uniting are seeking a volunteer roles to pick up and drop off clients who would otherwise not be able to attend and access support they need.

The playgroup, held at the Uniting Burnside Family Centre in McLean Street, is free and provides a learning space that is caring, educational and safe.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, the valued contribution of our volunteers means we are able to reach more people within our local community,” a spokesperson for Uniting said.

“Being a volunteer is flexible, you can give as much or as little time as you want.

“We only ask you hold a C-Class licence and have the ability to gain a Working with children check. We will also be required to complete a criminal history check on your behalf.”

Help is needed on a Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday morning between 9am and 12pm.

For more information contact Uniting’s Rachel Philp at rphilp@uniting.org or on 02 6659 2852.