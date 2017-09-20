22°
Help us put junior sport in the picture

Molly Williams makes a big pass on the hockey field.
Molly Williams makes a big pass on the hockey field. Jonathan Williams
Brad Greenshields
by

THERE'S never a shortage of junior sport on the Coffs Coast.

Pick a weekend, any weekend, and you'll find the local ovals, fields, pitches and courts filled with young players participating in various sports just for the pure joy of it.

Recently the Coffs Coast Advocate asked for readers to send in some photos of our junior players enjoying playing and there was a very healthy response.

So much so that we want to run junior sport photos for the next few weeks.

So if you have some great junior sport photos like the ones on this page, which were emailed in, please sendthem to sport@ coffscoastadvocate.com.au.

To ensure reproduction of your images is clear we ask that any photos you send through be at least 1MB in size.

Email them in and we lookforward to seeing the stars of tomorrow playing today.

SPORTSMANSHIP: Liam Doherty and Alex O'Donnell embrace after the MNC Rugby under-18s grand final.
SPORTSMANSHIP: Liam Doherty and Alex O&#39;Donnell embrace after the MNC Rugby under-18s grand final. Sharon Callander

