21°
News

Help to help them

Wendy Andrews
| 23rd Jul 2017 5:00 AM
Junkie girl looking at drugs
Junkie girl looking at drugs nixki

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHEN someone in the family becomes dependent on drugs or alcohol, everyone around them suffers. So how do you keep supporting someone you care about when all they want to do is keep using?

You love them dearly yet despise their behaviour. Broken promises, emotional through to physical abuse, immense sadness and loss of hope - no one chooses to be on this journey that seems to go on with no end in sight. Yet families hang in there despite the chaos and heartache.

So who supports the families?

"I have spoken to many dependent drug users and many have stated if it wasn't for the ongoing love and support from their family, they would not still be here,” Theo Chang, who manages Family Drug Support services in Coffs Harbour, said.

Drug use and the activities around it brings out fear in many people. Families often feel judged and blamed and this is especially damaging when they reach out for support.

"Here we have a situation where strong and loving people facing enormous challenges are made to feel that somehow they are part of the problem and this is simply not the case,” Theo said.

"All it does is isolates people, increases their feeling of helplessness and reduces hope. This is a nightmare few can understand.”

Family Drug Support provides support services specifically designed for family members of alcohol and drug dependents, including a local support group and annual Stepping Stones program.

"We have run the Stepping Stones course every year since 2005 in Coffs Harbour, bringing help and support to over 120 family members,” Theo said.

"I have seen the enormous difference from when people enter the course and when they leave. They are stronger, better supported and have taken on skills to better manage their relationship with the user. This will in turn help the user towards better outcomes.”

Jane* is a past course participant and mother of a drug-dependent son.

"Stepping Stones helped me accept that staying connected does not mean I have to remain helpless and lose myself - having a safe, non-judgmental space and to share in the collective wisdom and experience was a powerful, life-changing experience.”

The course aims to increase people's confidence and competence in managing drug issues.

It provides a reality-based approach that includes self-care and valuing self.

The course runs over two weekends, August 19-20 and 26-27, from 9.30am-4pm.

Bookings essential to Theo on 0402 604 354. For 24-hour support, phone toll-free 1300 368 186.

  • Name changed.
Coffs Coast Advocate
World expressed in poems and picture by Coffs Coast local

World expressed in poems and picture by Coffs Coast local

POET, photographer, academic and activist John Bennett is the laureate of the Coffs Coast.

Scammers look for easy prey

BE ALERT: Lester Platts is spreading the word to be alert to computer scams.

Vigilance will save you

Lost in Paris to open French film festival

ON SCREEN: An eclectic program of 15 films at Screenwave's Vive la France! French Film Festival.

FANCY a French fizz in your step? A dose of cinematic champagne?

Test the brains trust with our weekend quiz

Test your general knowledge.

Local Partners

Group hug as council funds flow

Cultural grants help events

Living the good life

GUEST SPEAKER: Lani Dean will talk about service dogs for people living with a range of disabilities.

AN EXPERT Q&A panel at the 12th Living Well Expo next month.

Challenge for cyclists of all levels and ages

This year's C.ex McDonald's Cycle Challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6. You can ride in the the 10km family ride, 20km, 40km, 60km, or the 100km challenge.

This year's cycle challenge is being held on Sunday, August 6.

New developments announced for Curryfest

TASTE TREATS: New developments for Curryfest 2017.

Fresh ideas and developments show no sign of slowing down.

VIDEO: Girls can feel safe at Splendour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay.

High visibility police will be among the crowd at all times

Home Alone actor John Heard dies aged 72

ACTOR John Heard has died according to reports.

What's on the small screen this week

Matty J and Osher Gunsberg in a scene from The Bachelor.

WINNERS will be crowned on MasterChef and Australian Ninja Warrior.

Beauty blogger’s horribly racist product review

Popular beauty blogger run off the internet for racist comment

Outrage as Ninja Warrior cuts Australia's fittest man

Adelaide’s James Newbury was mysteriously cut from the Ninja Warrior broadcast.

Australia's fittest man wasn’t good enough for Ninja Warrior.

Maggie's whirlwind trip around Japan

Maggie Beer pictured in a scene from her TV special Maggie in Japan.

Cooking icon serves up the best of Japanese cuisine in new TV show.

Exploring our complex relationship with the Southern Cross

Warwick Thornton in a scene from his documentary film We Don't Need A Map.

Filmmaker Warwick Thornton explores national identity, nationalism.

Ben will be cooking with Oma

Masterchef 2017 contestant Ben Ungermann.

MASTERCHEF'S last man standing will draw on his Dutch heritage.

Immaculate Home and Studio on Acreage - Just What Everyone is Looking For!

132 Mahers Road, Bellingen 2454

House 3 1 3 $539,000

Our Vendors had the house built a number of years ago and have maintained it in exceptional order. The Kitchen and bathroom are like new. We have three bedrooms in...

Immaculate Home in Corindi Beach Estate

90 Matthews Parade, Corindi Beach 2456

House 4 2 2 $539,000

When it comes to creature comforts, nothing compares with this property! This home has so much on offer! The main bedroom is large in size and is equipped with a...

Perfect Home For The First Home Buyer

6 Mathie Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 2 $479,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home offers a great opportunity for any first home buyer looking to get into the market. All bedrooms feature built in wardrobes...

A High Quality Home In A Great Location

88 Mimiwali Drive, Bonville 2450

House 5 3 3 $689,000

With a large entertainer's style kitchen that sits next to the living, dining and shade covered pool area. This is the perfect home for families that love to...

At The Top End of Town

18 South Street, Bellingen 2454

House 5 2 2 $699,000 ...

A great place to live or it has massive investment potential. Could be 5 bedroom Home or an income from two dwellings of 3 bedroom +2 bedroom. Plus Council have...

INVESTOR SPECIAL CLOSE TO TOWN

49 Argyll Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 $350,000

This property has been recently refurbished throughout by the owners, and has been successfully rented up until they decided to sell. Neat and tidy in an evolving...

Location Plus Convenience

2/17 Plantation Avenue, Coffs Harbour 2450

Villa 2 1 1 $359,000

A rare opportunity, for you to purchase a villa within walking distance to the CBD. This is a chance to downsize without compromise. The properties many features...

Calling All Investors and First Home Buyers

65 Prince Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 1 1 $479,000

This ideal investor or first home is situated a short 780m stroll to the sands of Park Beach and 700m to Park Beach Plaza. Perfectly positioned to embrace Coffs...

Home In The Mountains

11 Hickory Street, Dorrigo 2453

House 4 1 2 $355,000

This beautiful Swiss style Chalet home with mountain views looks out over the stunning paddocks of the bielsdown. These expansive views gives the sense of space...

Luxury Lifestyle - Lake views and Ocean Breezes Forever

3/9 Breakers Way, Korora 2450

House 6 4 4 $1,025,000 ...

Be quick to secure this near new residence in the prestigious and highly sought after street of Breakers Way, Korora. This is a unique and rare peaceful location...

Mum buys $900,000 apartment for her 8-year-old son

Tania Katsanis beat another couple of homeowners to secure the winning bid.

The apartment was a 'bargain' as the property market bottoms out

Owner tells of ghostly goings on at old Mackay pub

GHOST STORIES: Several people have died at the Mirani Hotel

Owner says pub is 'definitely haunted'

Gladstone couple ready to sell fishing lodge for $1.6m

Mark and Lyn Abel-Lorberg are trying to sell Awoonga Gateway Lodge.

Awoonga Gateway Lodge is for sale.

Developers 'pushing the envelope' with subdivisions

Darren Boettcher.

"When I said the block couldn't be subdivided, he just walked out"