Help send these turtles on their way

Three green sea turtles will be released at Mullawarra on Sunday morning.

TINA, Arrow and Bluey will be waved off on their way at Mullawarra on Sunday.

Join Dolphin Marine Magic staff for a heart-warming event, as the three rehabilitated green sea turtles will be returned to the ocean.

Tina, Arrow and Bluey were brought to Dolphin Marine Conservation Park's Coffs Harbour facility many months ago suffering various degrees of floating syndrome.

"They were covered in growths and very unwell," DMCP's Leah Holmes said.

"However, after receiving plenty of expert tender, loving care from our dedicated team at Dolphin Marine Conservation Park and Dolphin Marine Rescue they are ready to return to the ocean."

The turtle release will be held at Middle Mullawarra, the northern most car park, on Sunday at 10am.