Help protect our waters from contagious disease

KEEP IT CLEAN: Anglers are encouraged to keep their fishing gear, boat and trailer clean to prevent the spread of white spot disease. NSW DPI

ANGLERS are reminded to remain vigilant these holidays to keep NSW free of white spot disease.

The NSW Department of Primary Industries' manager of aquatic biosecurity, Juliet Corish, said everyone in coastal and inland communities had a role to play in protecting our waterways.

White spot disease, which is highly contagious and affects crustaceans, was detected in South East Queensland in December last year.

SPOTTING IT: What to look out for to identify white spot disease in prawns. QLD DAF

Ms Corish said seafood intended for human consumption should not be used as bait as it may spread the virus to new areas.

"Prawns are safe to eat. White spot disease does not pose a threat to human health or food safety,” Ms Corish said.

"It is crucial that people fishing, crabbing or trapping yabbies in any of our waterways, do not use prawns intended for human consumption as bait, as this might spread the virus to new areas.

Ms Corish said the DPI will continue to test prawns from both estuary regions and ocean haul zones along the NSW coastline.

Tips to keep NSW free of white spot disease

Dispose all seafood and bait waste in the bin, not local waterways.

Keep fishing gear, boats and trailers clean. Use soapy water and leave gear to fully dry before re-use in another location.

Suspected diseases and pests can be reported to the Emergency Animal Disease Watch Hotline on 1800 675 888.

For more information about white spot disease, visit the DPI website.