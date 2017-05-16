23°
Help protect Australia's Aboriginal languages

16th May 2017 5:45 PM

COFFS Harbour MP Andrew Fraser has urged the the community to help develop an Aboriginal languages legislation to help protect them in the future.

Mr Fraser said NSW plans to be the first state in Australia to pass the legislation.

"The NSW Government wants to help ensure that future generations can share and enjoy Aboriginal languages in the Coffs Harbour Electorate,” Mr Fraser said.

"The proposed Aboriginal Languages Bill will acknowledge the first languages of NSW as vital to the culture and wellbeing of Aboriginal people, particularly in the Coffs Harbour electorate.　

"The upcoming community workshop is an important opportunity for the people of Coffs Harbour to have their say on the development of this ground breaking legislation.”

The Coffs Harbour Aboriginal languages legislation workshop will be held at the Cavanbah Centre, 191 Harbour Dr on Wednesday, June 7 from 9.30am-1pm.

Minister for Aboriginal Affairs Sarah Mitchell said developing the legislation was an important step towards further reviving and protecting indigenous languages.

"Aboriginal people are the owners of and experts on their languages - we want to hear from them,” Ms Mitchell said.

"We know communities across the state are taking action to protect and revive NSW's first languages.

"These consultations will bring community and government together to discuss how the right laws and policies can support local efforts and provide an enduring basis for the protection and maintenance of Aboriginal languages in this state.”

For more information, visit www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au.

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  aboriginal languages andrew fraser legislation politics

