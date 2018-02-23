Help on its way for Mary Help of Christians upgrade

HELP ARRIVES: Andrew Fraser with principal Liz Watts (centre) and the school community at Mary Help Of Christians Primary in Toormina.

HELP ARRIVES: Andrew Fraser with principal Liz Watts (centre) and the school community at Mary Help Of Christians Primary in Toormina. Contributed

MARY Help of Christians Primary School in Toormina is to undergo a major facelift.

The school will receive a $2.9 million contribution from the NSW Government as part of a $4.1 million upgrade project that includes construction of a new classroom block, refurbishment of other classrooms and creation of a new library.

Member for Coffs Harbour, Andrew Fraser, said the project will improve the existing design and layout of the school.

"It's vital all students get the best education we can provide them,” he said.

"Supporting projects like this helps to provide a top-quality education and we want to provide high quality facilities to all students, regardless of what school they go to, so they can succeed and thrive in the 21st Century.”

The Building Grants Assistance Scheme money allocated to Mary Help of Christians School is part of a $33 million program directed towards independent and Catholic schools with the greatest need to help them cater for growing enrolments and refurbish or build new facilities.