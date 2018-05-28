Help for kids with behavioural issues

ONLINE HELP: Regional families receive help training toddlers with an online system.

A TRIAL of a government funded online toddler clinic is underway across NSW which researchers hope will deliver solutions to parents desperate for help with childhood behavioural issues.

Dr Jane Kohlhoff of UNSW Medicine's School Of Psychiatry is working with parenting service Karitane to run a training program via the internet to give access to specialist mental health therapy for families in regions.

Clinical psychologists will use a live video link to coach parents as they play with their children, then give support based on the interactions and behaviour they have witnessed.

The play-based program, known as Parent Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT), is an extension of Karitane's Toddler Clinic, a service that launched more than 10 years ago.

It was created in 2005 to assist families seeking help for toddlers with aggressive behaviour, persistent tantrums, hyperactivity, defiance and separation anxiety.

"This is the first time parents who don't have easy access to specialist help can receive live video-based coaching in parenting strategies while the parent and child are playing,” Dr Kohlhoff said.

"PCIT is an evidence-based method of treating consistent and disruptive behaviour in children aged two to four and provides up to 12 therapy sessions over a three month period.

"Clinicians coach the parent through a one-way mirror while the parent and child play.

"The aim is to improve the child's behaviour by strengthening the parent-child relationship and teaching positive limit-setting strategies.

"Helping to mitigate behaviour problems early is key in improving family dynamics and preventing chronic problems emerging later in life.”

Dr Kohlhoff and her team intend to treat up to 50 families this year with those already in the program showing a significant improvement in outcomes.

"We've treated families from Armidale to Byron Bay with all showing dramatic changes in the children's behaviour and parents reporting a reduction in disobedience, hurting parents and siblings and extreme tantrums.

"Mothers are enjoying their children more, having closer relationships and seeing improvements in behaviour at preschool.”

For information visit www.karitane.com.au/page/our-services/toddler-clinic