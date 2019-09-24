BUSTED: $30,000 in fines dished out to bike riders

NOT WORTH IT: Cyclists have been reminded to wear a helmet or face a hefty fine.

NOT WORTH IT: Cyclists have been reminded to wear a helmet or face a hefty fine. Marc Stapelberg

NEARLY $30,000 worth of fines were issued at the weekend as police targeted public safety in Byron Bay.

With highway patrol officers focusing in on the town's many cyclists, residents and tourists were reminded to use their heads and remember to wear a helmet while out and about on their bikes.

Taking to a Byron Bay community Facebook page, member Katie Duncan wrote a warning to "anyone who rides their bike around Byron" on Sunday.

"The police are fining people $350 for biking without a helmet," she wrote.

Other members of the Facebook group were quick to share their opinions on the matter.

"I think it's a dirty tactic by the police to allow non-compliance most of the time in Byron Bay and then have a 'blitz' without warning and fine $350 a pop," Paul Nelson wrote.

"Maybe a caution on first occasion, then fine the repeat offenders, would result in less disdain towards police, and what appears to be blatant revenue raising."

With more than 200 comments on Ms Duncan's original post, many were in support of the police issuing fines.

"For those claiming revenue raising, they (the police) have a job to do," Ben Watego said.

"Obey the law and you won't be fined - simple."

Another user, Danielle Megan, put it simply: helmets save lives.

"Don't wear it, cop the fine; wear it, don't get a fine and protect yourself," she wrote.

Tweed-Byron Police District Inspector Matt Kehoe said a total of 80 fines were issued over the weekend by highway patrol officers.

"We're not targeting (the public), we're just doing business as usual," he said.

By law, cyclists on roads and in road-related areas must wear an approved bicycle helmet securely fitted and fastened, regardless of their age.