Cops swoop on alleged bikie associate after $1.4m drug bust

AN alleged Hells Angels bikie gang associate has been arrested over a huge drug and guns bust on the Gold Coast where police allegedly found more than $1.4 million in ice stashed in a secret compartment in the boot of a car, as well as a cache of weapons.

The man, 67, was nabbed by officers from Major and Organised Crime Squad and National Anti-Gang Squad at Brisbane International Airport yesterday afternoon after flying in from overseas.

One of the items found inside the home. Picture: supplied

He left the country last week after his car was intercepted and seized by police at Reedy Creek on Wednesday.

He was released without charge but the next day, police allegedly found 12kgs of methylamphetamine, with an estimated street value of at least $1.44 million, in an elaborate hidden compartment in the boot of the vehicle.

Police allege the drugs had been driven from Sydney to the Gold Coast.

Police check other areas. Picture: supplied



Detectives then raided the home of a Hells Angels member and seized computer equipment.

On Sunday, they raided a Burleigh Heads Industrial property linked to the 67-year-old and allegedly found a cache of weapons including eight guns, ammunition and a distraction grenade.

They also allegedly found a large quantity of drugs including meth, MDMA and cannabis and drug production equipment. Hells Angels paraphernalia was also seized in the raid.

The Varsity Lakes man was charged with trafficking and possessing dangerous drugs and possessing things used in the commission of an offence. He is expected to face Southport Magistrates Court on Wednesday where police will oppose bail.

A police officer looks underneath the car. Picture: supplied

Police said further arrests were likely.

Officers said it was one of the biggest drug busts seen on the Coast in recent years.

Detective Acting Superintendent Melissa Northam, of the National Anti-Gangs Squad, said the arrest should serve as a warning to outlaw bikies.

"Outlaw motorcycle gangs should see this arrest as another clear example that no matter what method of importation they attempt to bring these harmful substances into Australia, law enforcement agencies are willing to pursue them and make them face the full force of the law," she said.

Police with a stash of alleged drugs. Picture: supplied

Major and Organised Crime Squad Acting Detective Inspector Jacquelyn McLeod said the arrest was an example of police working together to combat cross-border drug trafficking.

"Detectives from the Gold Coast Major Organised Crime Squad will continue to work with our partner agencies to detect cross border organised crime syndicates targeting the Gold Coast Community," she said.

"Together, we will continue to proactively target those involved in the illicit supply and production of dangerous drugs within our community."