Hello? Hello? Whatever you do, don't call back.

SCAMMERS are banking on one thing; your curiosity.

Have you recently received a missed call on your phone? And even though you have heard the warning a dozen times, "don't call back numbers you can't identify”, scammers know there is a percentage of the population who can't resist dialling back "just in case it's something important”.

Returning unexpected missed calls from overseas numbers can hit you in the hip pocket.

The Coffs Coast Advocate has received several calls this week from readers saying the "Wangiri” scam is doing the rounds on local numbers again.

A Japanese term which loosely translates to "one and cut”, Wangiri scammers will call you, let the phone ring just once then hang up without leaving a message. By doing this, a missed call will appear on your phone from an international number. This is where your curiosity is tested.

Call that number back and chances are you will be put on hold with music playing or the scammer will try an engage you in conversation to keep you on the phone as long as possible because your call will be charged at a premium rate.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has a number of tips on their website to help you protect yourself:

If you receive an unexpected missed call from an international number you don't recognise, ignore it.

If you are receiving repeated missed calls, block the number.

Consider blocking international calls on mobiles used by children. This prevents a child from accidentally calling an international number themselves.

When dealing with uninvited contacts from people or businesses, whether it's over the phone, by mail, fax, email, in person or on a social networking site, always consider the possibility that the approach may be a scam.

Have you been scammed? If you've returned one of these calls and receive a large bill, contact your telecommunications provider to discuss your options. If you're dissatisfied after dealing with your service provider, contact the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman.