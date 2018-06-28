Hellboy star’s badass Weinstein story

ACTOR Ron Perlman admitted he once exacted revenge on Harvey Weinstein by peeing all over his hand before offering it to the movie mogul-turned-accused sexual predator.

"Did I ever tell ya about when Harvey Weinstein told me to make sure I shook his hand at a charity event, so I stopped in the men's room and pissed all over my hand, then went straight up to him on the receiving line?" the Hellboy star tweeted this week.

He added in an apparent dig at fast-food loving US President Donald Trump: "I think about that every time lil donnie opens up his KFC."

Tommy Flanagan, Ron Perlman and Charlie Hunnam in a scene from the TV series Sons of Anarchy. Supplied

Donald Trump Jr couldn't resist weighing in on Perlman's sleight of hand.

"So you knew he was a rapist and rather the actually do something or say anything you pissed all over your hand??? Imagine how many assaults on innocent women you could have prevented if you weren't a coward," Trump Jr. tweeted in response.

Hours later, the Sons of Anarchy actor, who is an outspoken critic of Trump, responded in defence: "Hey young don, nice ta meetcha! And thanks for the follow!

"So … I never said I knew Harve was a rapist. I never worked for Harve. I wasn't home his type. I DID know he was a prick though. A prick and a bully. And I gotta thing about that."

Perlman has bashed Weinstein before on social media.

Perlman in his best known role, as Hellboy. Picture: AP

"Man, if I had an Oscar for every time I almost hit Harvey Weinstein!!" he wrote in November following an avalanche of sexual abuse and assault allegations from dozens of women against Weinstein.

Perlman's tweet included a link to a story titled, "James Cameron remembers the time he almost hit Harvey Weinstein with his Titanic Oscar."

Weinstein has been charged with rape and criminal sex act related to separate incidents in 2004 and 2013.

This story originally appeared on the New York Post and is republished here with permission.