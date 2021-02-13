Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
WOMAN WINCHED: A woman, 43, was flown by Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to Lismore Base Hospital on Friday February 12, 2021, after she twisted an ankle near Minyon Falls.
News

Helicopter winches woman to safety after mishap at waterfall

Alison Paterson
12th Feb 2021 4:18 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Minyon Falls claims another injury after a woman who hurt her lower leg had to be transported to hospital by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Emergency services and Westpac Rescue Helicopter attended the incident after reports a woman, 43, had rolled her ankle near the Minyon Falls Lookout, north of Repentance Creek around 12.30pm on Friday February 12, 2021.

Due to the rough nature of the terrain, the woman was treated by a critical care team paramedic before being winched into the helicopter.

She was then flown to Lismore Base Hospital where she is understood to be in a stable condition.

amabulance lismore base hospital minyon falls northern rivers rescue westpac rescue helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Flogging a dead horse’: Is the Boambee dream over?

        Premium Content ‘Flogging a dead horse’: Is the Boambee dream over?

        Council News Despite a show of defiance, Councillors finally put industrial land plan to bed

        WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: Things to do in Coffs this Valentine’s Day

        News Meet someone new at a speed dating event, or take your special someone out for a...

        Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        Premium Content Coffs’ Daily Catch-Up: February 13, 2021

        News Today’s weather, funeral notices, fuel prices and more in one place.

        Pace Stick ready to rumble for $150,000 purse

        Premium Content Pace Stick ready to rumble for $150,000 purse

        Horses There is more than just money up for grabs at the Country Championships qualifier...