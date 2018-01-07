Menu
Login
News

Ocean search after distress beacon activated

AN ocean search, which was raised after an emergency beacon was activated off the coast of Nambucca Heads this morning failed to locate any vessels in distress.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in conjunction with vessels from Marine Rescue conducted a search approximately 5 nautical miles off the coast south of Nambucca Heads around 8.45am.

"Nothing was found or reported missing in the search area. Marine Rescue vessels are continuing to search in the area," the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service reported.

Topics:  coffs coast marine rescue nambucca heads search westpac rescue helicopter service

Coffs Coast Advocate
Game on in Coffs for people on autism spectrum

Game on in Coffs for people on autism spectrum

A partnership between Good Games Coffs Harbour and Mid Coast Communities' Ability Links will set up a social group for those on the autism spectrum

Avoid heat-related health risks this hot weekend

GETTING HOT: Authorities urge people to stay cool as temperatures are set to rise this weekend.

Stay cool: Bellingen forecast to hit 36 degrees

Press reset on relationships for a loving 2018

LOVE LIGHT: Togetherness should be the first New Year resolution for couples mindful of their relationship.

A Sawtell stroll or Jetty dodgem car ride could be the key to love

180km on the saddle to help those in the surf

CHAIN REACTION: The volunteer dependent Mid North Coast Disabled Surfers Association will be helped on by this year's Luke Hartsuyker Charity Ride from Coffs Harbour to Port Macquarie.

Charity bike ride strengthens Disabled Surfers Association

Local Partners