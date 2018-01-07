Ocean search after distress beacon activated

AN ocean search, which was raised after an emergency beacon was activated off the coast of Nambucca Heads this morning failed to locate any vessels in distress.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter in conjunction with vessels from Marine Rescue conducted a search approximately 5 nautical miles off the coast south of Nambucca Heads around 8.45am.

"Nothing was found or reported missing in the search area. Marine Rescue vessels are continuing to search in the area," the Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service reported.