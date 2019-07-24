Menu
The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter is on its way to a crash at Dum Dum.
Breaking

Helicopter on way to head-on crash

24th Jul 2019 5:46 PM

UPDATE: TWO patients remain trapped in their cars after a head-on crash as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter prepares to land at Uki sportsfields.

 

Original story: THE Westapc Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been tasked to a head-on collision on Kyogle Road at Dum Dum north of Uki.

It's understood a man in his 20s has suffered a broken leg and a woman in her 60s has chest pains.

The fire brigade, VRA and police are on scene, and crews are working to clear a spot for the helicopter to land.

More to come.

