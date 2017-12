Westpac Rescue Helicopter has been called to recover a female cruise passenger suffering a severe medical condition.

THE Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has been called to recover a female cruise passenger suffering a severe medical condition.

The cruise liner 'Voyager of the Seas' is currently 170nm off the coast of Coffs Harbour.

The passenger liner is cruising at top speed to be off the coast of Ballina in the next few hours to allow the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to reach the ship.

More news to come.