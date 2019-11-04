Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called to help free a man in South Murwillumbah trapped in a drain.
News

Helicopter called to free man trapped in drain

Michael Doyle
4th Nov 2019 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:27 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN who was trapped in a storm-drain after allegedly avoiding being hit by a car was taken to hospital.

Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was called to South Murwillumbah, just before 11pm on Sunday, after reports of a man in his 40s was trapped.

The man was allegedly trapped for some time with his left leg stuck in the drain from the pelvis down.

Rescue workers were able to free him some time later using heavy equipment.

He was treated at the scene before being taken to the Tweed Heads Hospital.

Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

        premium_icon REVEALED: Staggering amount netted by Coffs' cameras

        News MILLION DOLLAR RETURN: After a year of operating, red light cameras in Coffs Harbour have netted an astonishing amount of fines.

        Top 10 jobs on the Coffs Coast

        premium_icon Top 10 jobs on the Coffs Coast

        News IF you’re looking for work on the Coffs Coast, check out the top 10 jobs currently...

        NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        premium_icon NSW set to remove speed camera warning signs

        News Drivers won’t receive warnings about mobile or fixed speed cameras

        Sawtell draw first blood in battle of heavyweights

        premium_icon Sawtell draw first blood in battle of heavyweights

        Cricket Harwood top order fails to ignite in grand final rematch