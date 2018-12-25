Menu
Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter service
Helicopter called after man falls from tree

Adam Hourigan
by
25th Dec 2018 7:03 PM

A MAN has fallen what was described as nearly thirty feet in an incident on Christmas Day near Copmanhurst.

At around 5.45pm, the Westpac Helicopter was tasked to Copmanhurst, west of Grafton to reports of a man who fell from a tree.

According to helicopter paramedics they and the helicopters clinical team treated a 28-year-old male who fell from a large height from a tree.

He is reportedly in a stable condition, and suffered should and chest injuries.

He was flown to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

