Heightened security at airports brings little change in Coffs

IT IS business as usual for Coffs Harbour Regional Airport despite heightened security measures being put in place at airports around the country.

Airport manager Dennis Martin said the Coffs airport had "full security”.

"We have the same security processes as Sydney,” he said.

"We screen both passengers and luggage.”

New rules for travellers at Australian airports were announced after a crackdown was ordered following the foiled Sydney airport terrorism plot.

Mr Martin said passengers should arrive half-an-hour earlier to compensate delays which may be encountered at other airports.

"We haven't had any delays since this has started,” he said.

"Our flights are spread out pretty well.”