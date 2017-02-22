Heeney bullish with full pre-season under his belt

IF opposing teams weren't already enough about the damage Sydney Swans young gun Isaac Heeney is capable of inflicting on them, it looks like it could get worse for them in 2017.

About to embark on his third season, the 20 year-old said this is the best summer preparation he's been able to get under his belt.

"The first two years I struggled with a bit of knee tendonitis and this is the first year I've had a full pre-season so I'm feeling really fit and strong and really ready to get stuck into some more games," Heeney said.

Toward the end of last season Heeney had made the transition from permanent forward to spending plenty of time in the midfield.

Being in the middle of the action is where the Swans Academy recruit from Cardiff would like to be on a regular basis.

"Personally I'm happy wherever 'Horse' (senior coach John Longmire) would like to put me but I feel like I'm most comfortable in the middle," he said.

"Just always around the footy and sort of cracking in pretty hard is where I like to be but wherever Horse wants to put me I'll do my best that's for sure."

This morning's training session at the C.ex Coffs International Stadium was the final one the Swans held on their pre-season camp before returning to Sydney this afternoon.

Heeney said coming back to Coffs Harbour each summer is something that the entire playing roster looks forward to.

""e come up here and we love it," he said.

"How can you not love an area like this?

"They're extremely supportive and they're great fans up here so we love to get up here and support them as well."