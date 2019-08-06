Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nambour's Michael Eugene shows where his neighbour's unit was shot up.
Nambour's Michael Eugene shows where his neighbour's unit was shot up.
News

‘Terrifying’: Family’s home shot-up with ‘kids inside’

Matty Holdsworth
, matty.holdsworth@scnews.com.au
6th Aug 2019 12:42 PM | Updated: 1:11 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DOORS were nailed shut, blinds drawn and a bullet hole remaining in the front of a Nambour unit hours after a shooting sent terror through the street.

Neighbours described hearing a "loud bang" about 10.30pm at the house in their normally "lovely" Webster Road address.

Police say a 16-year-old shooting suspect fled the scene and remains at large and that he was known to the occupants.

Nambour Police Senior Sergeant Gary Brayley said the bullet penetrated the external and internal walls and shattered a shower screen.

No one was home at the unit this morning but police markings pointing to the bullet hole were evident.

Sarah Bartlem was in her kitchen when gunshots rang out. Her next door neighbour was the victim of a suspected drive-by shooting. Picture: Patrick Woods
Sarah Bartlem was in her kitchen when gunshots rang out. Her next door neighbour was the victim of a suspected drive-by shooting. Picture: Patrick Woods

Sarah Bartlem and Michael Eugene live in the unit complex behind and were home entertaining friends over dinner during the ordeal.

Ms Bartlem said she knew the couple but they "weren't friends".

"I was cooking bacon actually and I just heard the gun shot and raced out. It was hectic, s---'s not right," Ms Bartlem said.

"But it's nothing new in this town. I'm just surprised to hear guns, especially with two kids in the house."

When asked if he felt safe in the street, Mr Eugene let out a gasp.

"Huh," he laughed.

"Pretty extreme. It's a big thing to happen.

"When I heard it I just went 'what the f--- was that' and ran out to make sure everyone was OK."

One of the bulletholes in the timber home.
One of the bulletholes in the timber home.

Another neighbour said they heard nails being hammered into the front door after the shooting and that the problems had been ongoing for months.

Webster Road residents Leigh-Anne and Trevor Davies have lived in the street for about four years and, despite the shooting, the couple said they still felt safe on the street.

"The neighbourhood is great normally. Been lovely for years, it's just this only problem. Been going on for six months," Mrs Davies said.

"I do feel a bit terrified. I wouldn't have thought guns but now I'm not surprised."

Mr Davies said he was attacked only a few weeks ago by youths with a stick.

He'd been trying to stop them tearing his fence down.

"Oh yeah it hurt, they ambushed me. Damn near dislocated my jaw. I couldn't move it for three days," he said.

More Stories

crime editors picks nambour police shooting sunshine coast sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    premium_icon HEALTH REVOLUTION: The age of opportunity

    News How local youth will from next year train in allied health professions to care for Coffs Harbour’s ageing population.

    Research turns stereotype on its head

    premium_icon Research turns stereotype on its head

    News The supposedly sleepy koala is more active than previously thought.

    Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    premium_icon Trainer calls for calm approach to spate of dog attacks

    Crime “People are walking around with baseball bats”

    VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    premium_icon VOTE: Who is the best personal trainer on the Coffs Coast?

    News WE need to find the best PT out of our region's top 20.